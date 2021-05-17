Williamsport, Pa. - Thirty-six students involved in Williamsport Area High School’s School-to-Work Program were honored during its annual Community Partners Appreciation Breakfast on May 14 at the high school.

In partnership with local employers, the program places students in job positions around the community. The goal of the workforce development program is to cultivate and put into practice the skills needed for job and career obtainment and retention beyond high school.

Not only were the students recognized for successfully completing the program but their employers also were recognized in kind (although unable to attend the ceremony in person due to COVID-19 restrictions).

Nineteen of the program participants this year were seniors, each of whom received a certificate honoring their accomplishments:

Harley Antram

Cassandra Boal

Kimberly Chavez-Hernandez

Victoria Dauberman

Elisha Diefenderfer

Maurice Frazier

Anastashia Garland-Jett

Courtney Haight

Dustin Hamilton

Julianna Kimble

Kristopher Kraft

Ezra Mason

Aero McClements

Mitchell McManus

Cecilia Sease

John Shadle

Aaron Smith

Alvie Wertz

Moses Williams

In addition, 17 underclassmen also were recognized:

Karmalilith Burk

Kevin Cagle

Tyler Dixon

Semaja Drummond

Crystal Gonzalez

Tyler Grubb

Kaydence Helm

Anthony "Shea" Mileto

Saminah Muhammadali

Taisaan Mutchler-Smith

Devan Oglesby-Shaffer

Moreece Person

Charlie Pfirman

Ryan Poust

Nathan Steele

Benjamin Stenson

Faith Woods

Program standouts, seniors Victoria Dauberman and Aaron Smith, spoke about the meaningful experiences the program provided. Head Principal Brandon Pardoe, School-to-Work Program Coordinator Susan McGehean and Secondary Special Education Supervisor Amy Wolfhope-Briggs offered words of wisdom and encouragement to the group.

This year’s program partners were: Alabaster Coffee, Buffalo Wild Wings, Christian Church of Cogan Station, ELECT/EFI Teen Parenting Program, Horizon Federal Credit Union, Lycoming College Dining Services, Pennsylvania CareerLink, Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Training, Qdoba, Save A Lot, Student Transportation of America, Welding Unlimited, Weis Markets, and WASD.