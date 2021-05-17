Williamsport, Pa. - Thirty-six students involved in Williamsport Area High School’s School-to-Work Program were honored during its annual Community Partners Appreciation Breakfast on May 14 at the high school.
In partnership with local employers, the program places students in job positions around the community. The goal of the workforce development program is to cultivate and put into practice the skills needed for job and career obtainment and retention beyond high school.
Not only were the students recognized for successfully completing the program but their employers also were recognized in kind (although unable to attend the ceremony in person due to COVID-19 restrictions).
Nineteen of the program participants this year were seniors, each of whom received a certificate honoring their accomplishments:
- Harley Antram
- Cassandra Boal
- Kimberly Chavez-Hernandez
- Victoria Dauberman
- Elisha Diefenderfer
- Maurice Frazier
- Anastashia Garland-Jett
- Courtney Haight
- Dustin Hamilton
- Julianna Kimble
- Kristopher Kraft
- Ezra Mason
- Aero McClements
- Mitchell McManus
- Cecilia Sease
- John Shadle
- Aaron Smith
- Alvie Wertz
- Moses Williams
In addition, 17 underclassmen also were recognized:
- Karmalilith Burk
- Kevin Cagle
- Tyler Dixon
- Semaja Drummond
- Crystal Gonzalez
- Tyler Grubb
- Kaydence Helm
- Anthony "Shea" Mileto
- Saminah Muhammadali
- Taisaan Mutchler-Smith
- Devan Oglesby-Shaffer
- Moreece Person
- Charlie Pfirman
- Ryan Poust
- Nathan Steele
- Benjamin Stenson
- Faith Woods
Program standouts, seniors Victoria Dauberman and Aaron Smith, spoke about the meaningful experiences the program provided. Head Principal Brandon Pardoe, School-to-Work Program Coordinator Susan McGehean and Secondary Special Education Supervisor Amy Wolfhope-Briggs offered words of wisdom and encouragement to the group.
This year’s program partners were: Alabaster Coffee, Buffalo Wild Wings, Christian Church of Cogan Station, ELECT/EFI Teen Parenting Program, Horizon Federal Credit Union, Lycoming College Dining Services, Pennsylvania CareerLink, Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Training, Qdoba, Save A Lot, Student Transportation of America, Welding Unlimited, Weis Markets, and WASD.