Williamsport, Pa - The Wiliamsport School District's Class of 2021’s top 5 percent were recognized on May 13 during the eighth annual Top Hat Dinner held at the Genetti Hotel.

Seventeen seniors were celebrated for their academic excellence, as well as their selected faculty honorees who influenced and inspired that success.

The following students were honored: Michael Cendoma, Lenora Ciabattari, Zola Daverio, Hailey DeBrody, Emma Dickey, Margaret Fausnaught, Tyler Fausnaught, Cecilia Fink, Michael Fisher, Logan Hakes, Emily Horn, Amy Jarvis, Oam Patel, Wyatt Poorman, Dillan Read, Nolan Sauers and Maya Trump.

The following faculty honorees were: Craig Niklaus, Jennifer Weaver, Dr. Andrea McDonough, Kristie Anzulavich, Tanya Swink, Tristin Forney, Allen Taylor, Jeremy Steppe, Matthew Radspinner, Wendy Fowler, Kent Weaver, Dr. Jennifer Flint, Andrew Paulhamus, Janine Randall, Nick Yevics, Spring Moore and Michael Murafka.

The event was sponsored by the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation, the district’s nonprofit affiliate.