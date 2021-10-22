Sullivan County, Pa. -- Vocational, job training schools faced many operational challenges during the pandemic. One training school in Sullivan County, Red Rock Job Corps, has recently reopened for in-person instruction, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Founded in 1964, Job Corps is the nation’s largest job training and education program. It provides students from 16 to 24 years of age with vocational training and academic experiences to increase opportunities towards gainful employment and career pathways. Mostly a residential program in urban and rural areas, Job Corps centers include dormitories and a campus environment similar to small colleges.

Amid the pandemic, Job Corps centers operated under restricted enrollment due to the residential aspects of the program. With new safety measures in place, the decision to reopen Job Corps enrollment lifts the remaining restrictions on enrollment and restores the program to pre-pandemic admission standards.

“In the past year, we faced and overcame extraordinary challenges to enable Job Corps’ students to continue their education,” said Red Rock Job Corps Center Director Roy Dalton. “On-center learning and the supports the Red Rock Job Corps Center provides will help students take greater advantage of training and educational opportunities as we prepare them for successful careers.”

The Red Rock Job Corps Center provides free training and education programs in Collision Repair and Refinish, Maintenance and Light Repair, Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing and Office Administration.

Enrollment in this center is limited to Pennsylvania residents only.

For more information, visit the Red Rock Job Corps Center website at jobcorps.gov/center/red-rock-job-corps-center or the Keystone Center at keystone.jobcorps.gov.



