Beginning on Monday, June 8, 2020, VIA Public Media will air "Senior Salutes," a video series highlighting graduating high school seniors from across WVIA TV’s 22 county viewing area. The videos, grouped in features from their respective high schools, will air at 4 p.m. each day on WVIA TV.

For up to date schedule information as well as Senior Salute videos on-demand, please visit wvia.org.

“VIA Senior Salutes is a service we are offering all schools in our 22 county coverage area as a way to honor the hard work of their graduating students.” said Kirsten Smith, Grants and Education Officer at VIA Public Media. “With all that has happened in the past few months, we want to help make sure these students receive the recognition they deserve.”

"Many seniors have missed proms, award ceremonies, commencement festivities, and graduation parties, so we're proud to celebrate their achievements," said Chris Norton, Senior Vice President of VIA Pubic Media. "VIA is pleased to support the students, families, teachers, and schools of Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Central Susquehanna Valley."

Participating schools include Jersey Shore Area High School, Loyalsock High School, Mount Carmel Area High School, Millville High School, Warrior Run High School, Cowanesque Valley High School, and more.

WVIA-TV can be found on over-the-air antenna on channel 44 and on all major network providers in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Central Susquehanna Valley. WVIA carries PBS Kids programming all day on its second channel, 44.2. Corresponding educational resources for PBS Kids programming can be found on the WVIA website.

VIA Senior Salutes is the latest in a series of programs launched in response to COVID-19. Previously announced initiatives include Learn at Home programming on weekdays with on-air lessons from local educators, the Look for the Helpers series highlighting good deeds, the virtual Town Hall, Keystone Edition: Corona Crisis, additional news, nightly storytime on WVIA's social media, and opening the WVIA original documentary catalog for free online.