Williamsport, Pa. – For the first time, anyone with a library card from any Lycoming County Library System library will soon be able to read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks through the reading app Libby or ebranch2go. Beginning on January 3, card holders can download and read any of over 3,000 magazines digitally.

“This is a wonderful new benefit for residents in Lycoming County,” said Sue Mayshock, Digital Resources Specialist at the Brown Library. “The ease of reading digital magazines on your personal device means you can take these publications with you wherever you go. It is a safe way to read magazines, and it saves you a trip to the Library.”

A sampling of digital magazines available include:

Country Living

HGTV Magazine

Prevention

Newsweek

Family Handyman

PC Gamer

US Weekly

National Geographic

Good Housekeeping

Vanity Fair

Rolling Stone

Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits, and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Brown Library patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.

Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the Libby titles. This locally selected collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

Readers may browse eBranch2Go, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle.” All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

To get started enjoying magazines, ebooks and audiobooks, download Libby or visit libbyapp.com/library/ebranch2go.



