Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced that the USDA will distribute a combined $72 million in grants to help rural citizens access educational opportunities and telehealth care. The grants are expected to benefit over 12 million rural residents nationwide.

“Increasing access to telemedicine and distance learning is critical to building healthier and more resilient rural communities,” said Secretary Perdue.

“Paired with our monumental effort to expand high-speed broadband access in rural America, these investments will help rural health care centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities. Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program will fund 116 projects by allowing educational institutions and health care facilities to buy equipment and software to deploy remote learning and health care services in rural areas.

This grant program is part of USDA's Rural Development office, which provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural area. The loans support infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, facilities such as schools, public safety, health care, and high-speed internet.