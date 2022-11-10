Williamsport, Pa. — The Uptown Music Collective is gearing up again for its annual fundraising campaign with a goal set at $35,000. The funds allow the school to keep offering financial aid and scholarships to students who may otherwise be unable to pay.

According to UMC founder and Executive Director Dave Brumbaugh, the Collective committed to two strategies in its early days to keep music education accessible.

One is the scholarship and financial aid program that has allowed some of the school’s finest students to receive a high-quality music education they couldn’t otherwise afford. Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than $137,000 in scholarship funds and financial aid has been awarded to 125 students.

The Collective also put a focus on obtaining alternative sources of income, such as its wildly popular student performances, grants to upgrade school equipment, and, of course, seeking donations to offset program expenses, an effort that, for the 2021/2022 school year, accounted for 32 percent of total revenue. UMC participates in several fundraising events throughout the year such as Giving Tuesday, Raise the Region, and the annual campaign.

“Thanks to community support through donations and partnerships, along with the UMC’s continued effort to seek creative revenue streams and a continued focus on controlling expenses, the UMC has only enacted two price increases in the past nine years and this year is not one of them,” Brumbaugh said.

It is more important now than ever to find ways to support the community, added Jared Mondell, UMC Assistant Executive Director and Marketing Director. “Keeping our tuition costs consistent, even when the pandemic caused some major hardships for the school, is our way of demonstrating our commitment to our students. We understand times are tough for everyone and if we can continue to make these opportunities possible for our families, then at the end of the day, we have been successful.”

The school's programming would be impossible without the support of its donors. In addition to the main UMC programming, fundraising also sustains Discovering Music: The Early Childhood Music Program and the Adult Music Program (AMP).

“Donations of any amount are appreciated,” Mondell said. “Funding ensures that our students have room to grow and allows us to imagine a future of growth for the Collective as well.”

UMC recently announced its performance season lineup, including "Girls Just Want to Have Fun: Ladies of the 80s" (7:30 p.m. November 11 - 12); "Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks & The Women of 90s Country" (7:30 p.m. January 28); "Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock" (7:30 p.m. March 10 - 11); and "The Show Must Go On: The Music of Queen" (7:30 a.m. April 28 - 29). All shows take place at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., and tickets for all performances can be purchased anytime at caclive.com.

Donations to the school’s annual campaign can be made at uptownmusic.org/annualcampaign or mailed to P.O. Box 1224, Williamsport, PA 17703.

