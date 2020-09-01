Williamsport, Pa. -- Patrick Carey, DO, orthopedic surgeon and medical director for Sports Medicine at UPMC in Williamsport, was recognized by the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society (PATS) with the Team Physician Honorary Membership Award. The award was presented to Dr. Carey for 30 seasons of work as an athletics physician for Lycoming College in Williamsport.

“For the past 30 years, if a student-athlete has an injury, all we need to do is pick up the phone and Dr. Carey will make time to see the athlete,” writes Andrea Lucas, head athletic trainer, Lycoming College, in her nomination letter. “From diagnosis to rehabilitation, he provides our athletes with care that is world-class. He takes the time to make sure an athlete knows what they need to do to get back on the field and bases his recommendations on what’s best for them long-term.”

As medical director for UPMC Sports Medicine in Williamsport, Dr. Carey oversees the region’s Outreach Athletic Training Program which provides services to 16 area school districts and two NCAA Division III inter-collegiate institutions.

Dr. Carey sees patients at UPMC Sports Medicine, 1201 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-2020.