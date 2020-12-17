Williamsport, Pa. – Jasneet Bhullar, MD, MS, FACS, FASCRS, a colorectal surgeon at UPMC Williamsport, received the distinct honor of being a section editor of Gray’s Anatomy: The Anatomical Basis of Clinical Practice.

“Gray’s Anatomy is one of the most distinguished and essential medical texts – it’s like the Bible for medical school students around the world,” said Dr. Bhullar.

“When I was in medical school, I never thought that someday I would be honored to be the editor, and then two years ago, I got the call to be the editor for the colorectal section. The editors are world-renowned experts in their fields. Many evenings, weekends, and hours later, and my name is now featured alongside some of the most well-known and influential physicians and surgeons in the world. I’m honored to be selected and hope my contributions will be influential for future generations of medical providers like my niece, Ryba, who looks forward to joining medical school – she asked for an autographed copy.”

In the most recent edition, Dr. Bhullar is featured alongside healthcare experts from major medical institutions and academic centers from the U.S. and around the world. He credits the support of UPMC and his colleagues in helping make this dream come true.

“While my name appears in the text, the thousands of hours of work leading up to this point would not have been possible without the support of my wife Suman Bhullar, my family, everyone involved in my research, my colleagues, and the leadership team here at UPMC in the Susquehanna region. My hopes are that this opportunity not only recognizes my individual contributions, but also the level of skill and quality of physicians and surgeons who choose to practice in smaller towns across the nation, like those of us here in northcentral Pennsylvania,” added Dr. Bhullar.

Dr. Bhullar has vast surgical experience as a colorectal surgeon providing both surgical and non-surgical treatments for hemorrhoids, pelvic floor disorders, fecal incontinence, colon and rectal cancer, and other complex issues of the colon and rectal system. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, and an appointed member of professional outreach committee of the American Society of Colorectal Surgeons (ASCRS), and the international committees of Society for Surgery of Alimentary Tract (SSAT) and Pelvic Floor Consortium.

Dr. Bhullar sees patients at UPMC General Surgery, 740 High Street, Suite 1003, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-3160.