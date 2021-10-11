Updated, October 11, 10:45 a.m.

The Central Mountain Middle School was closed this morning due to what the school called an "unforseen emergency." More information has since been released.

According to a news release from the office of the Superintendent:

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that there was an unexpected death of one of our support staff members early this morning. The cause of death is currently under investigation by the PA State Police but it has been confirmed that there are no safety concerns for students, staff, or community members. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and our staff members.

"All students and staff from the Central Mountain Middle School are expected to utilize remote learning today on a two-hour delay schedule. Information for students can be located in Google Classroom. I will keep you posted on the status of learning for Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

"Counseling support is available for students and staff. Staff members should contact the CMMS Counseling office at 570-893-4900 extension 2952. Students may also request grief counseling support at this LINK. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.”

--

Clinton Co., Pa. -- Remote learning is going into effect at 10:30 a.m. this morning for Central Mountain Middle School. Parents are being asked to pick their students up at the high school by 8:30 a.m., according to a text alert sent to parents from the district.

"Due to an unforseen emergency, Central Mountain Middle School will be closed today, October 11, 2021," the message said. "Busses are returning students home at this time."

All Central Mountain Middle School staff are being asked to report to the high school auditorium.

This is a developing story.