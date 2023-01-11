Galeton, Pa. — Later this month, work will begin on a new public art project celebrating the legacy of local author Jim Kjelgaard.

Kjelgaard is best known for novels about animals — especially dogs — told from the animal's point of view. His most well known work is Big Red, which was adapted into a Disney film in 1962.

The mural project is being organized by the PA Route 6 Alliance, Elk County Council on the Arts, and the Gale Foundation. Artist Jonathan Laidacker will head the project, which will be designed with input from Galeton Area School District students.

The mural will be painted on the wall of Galeton Hardware on West Street.

“The Gale Foundation is funding the project to pursue several objectives,” Michael Callahan, Gale Foundation board member said. “One is to emphasize the crucial role that reading should play in everyday life. Another is to stimulate an interest in local history and those who have contributed to it.”

Kjelgaard grew up in Galeton and graduated from Galeton High School in 1928. His writing career began while still living in Galeton, where he used a box as a desk and typed stories and poems on a typewriter.

In addition to publishing over 40 novels, Kjelgaard wrote short stories for several magazines. He received several awards including the Boy's Club Award in 1948; the Spur Award from the Western Writers of America in 1958, and the Boy's Life Award in 1959.

ECCOTA Arts & Learning Coordinator Cameron Howard is pleased with the project, saying, "The Elk County Council on the Arts, with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, is excited to partner with the Gale Foundation and PA Route 6 Alliance in the implementation of this mural in an attempt to broaden the minds of the students involved in its design, and in bringing public art to Galeton along historic Route 6."

Artist Jonathan Laidacker will have a series of studio days in the classroom with local students in which they will discuss the making of a mural, from creating a concept to the final installation.

“The students and I are excited to welcome artist Jon Laidacker and collaborate with him on a mural they can enjoy and take pride in for years to come,” says Ms. Angela Scalamogna, the art teacher at Galeton High School.

PA Route 6 Artisan Trail Coordinator Erin Morey, who has been working with the Gale Foundation and ECCOTA to bring the mural in Galeton to fruition, explained: “It takes a lot of time and effort from a number of organizations to undertake a project like this.”

Morey, who also worked on the Public Art & Mural Trail unveiled by PA Route 6 Alliance in 2022, says the mural in Galeton will also be added to that trail, which features over 50 stops in communities across Route 6.

“I have come to appreciate the process of planning, creating, and installing a mural, and I’m excited to be a part of this project in Galeton,” says Morey. “Murals are a great way to engage the community and provide the opportunity to celebrate a town’s past, present, and future.”

“Our hope,” says Callahan from the Gale Foundation, “is that this mural will inspire more such projects in the Galeton community.”

