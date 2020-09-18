Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library will be offering virtual and limited in-person programming for all ages throughout the month.

Weekly local history facts

Every Sunday afternoon, the James V. Brown Library Facebook page will feature a local history fact, the date, and the local newspaper edition in which the information was published. Previous history facts included information about the funeral train carrying the remains of President William McKinley, the history of the city's dikes, and the Koch's Brewery in South Williamsport.

Upcoming features will draw from the history of the Rotary Club of Williamsport, the Capitol Theatre's premier of "The Singing Fool" in 1928, plans to create the historic Millionaire's Row, Brandon Park improvements in 1902, and the 1974 Lycoming United Way Award.

Each historical fact ties in with the James V. Brown newspaper archive, accessible here. A more extensive internal database is only accessible from the library building.

The library’s Online Resources page also includes a link to POWER Library, which is a statewide database that includes “PA Photos and Documents” collections featuring church and missionary history; genealogy; local newspapers; Pennsylvania history; school and college history; women’s history; yearbooks; and more.

Gretchen and the Bear Book Talk with Local Author Carrie Anne Noble

On Tuesday, September 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.m celebrate Carrie Anne Noble's latest book release, Gretchen and the Bear. Noble will discuss the book, the writing process, and have books for sale.

To ensure social distancing requirements, only 12 people are permitted to register for the discussion. Each person will sit at their own table and no materials will be shared. Registrants will be contacted the day before the program to confirm that they do not have COVID, are not ill, and have not been in contact with a person with COVID.

About the book: Visiting dangerous Faerie-infested Britannia is the last thing sixteen-year-old Gretchen wants to do when she finally trades life on a dreary orbiting station for life on the verdant regenerated Earth. After all, no human who’s dared to visit the Faeries’ land has ever returned. But when her stepsister sneaks off to meet a Faerie boyfriend, Gretchen’s stepmother forces her to choose: risk death to rescue the runaway, or forfeit her father’s life.

Lost deep in the Faeries’ forest, Gretchen meets three Bearfolk—Fae who can shift from humans to bears. Kindhearted seventeen-year-old Arthur wants to help Gretchen, but his mother Lusela has other plans. Believing Gretchen is the Silverhair of legend who will bring the Bearfolk victory over their enemies, Lusela deviously leads Gretchen and Arthur into a raging battle.

On their journey through the wilds, Arthur’s lifetime of devotion to the rules starts to splinter. The more time he spends with Gretchen, the more he falls in love with her—and there’s no greater sin according to Bearfolk law. He does his best to fight his feelings for Gretchen as he aids her in her mission to survive Britannia’s perils and save her stepsister’s life.

When the battle proves costly to them all, Gretchen and Arthur must each find the courage to sacrifice what they hold dearest to save the ones they love most.

Virtual Teen Movie Trivia

Tuesday, September 22, from 6:30 p.m to 7:15 p.m. A Zoom trivia program for those aged 13 to 18. All participants will be entered to win a prize drawing in December.

Participants must have internet access to access Zoom. Registration is required. An email with the Zoom link will be sent to registered participants. Click here to register.

Preschool Story Time

Both virtual and in-person Story Times are available. The content of each story time will be the same, so choose whatever works best for your family! Preschool Story Time is a good tradition to help nurture a love of reading with your child. Sharing books and reading together is the best way to raise a reader.

Try alphabet books, or picture books that rhyme. Knowledge of alphabet letters at entry to kindergarten is a strong predictor of reading ability in 10th grade. Sharing rhymes help your child understand that words have different parts and rhythms.

Registration is required. Registration links are below:

Baby Rhyme Time

Virtual and in-person options are available. This lap-sit program is for infants from birth to 12 months of age. During each Rhyme Time, the group will explore music, movement, book sharing, and nursery rhymes in a relaxed atmosphere.

The library encourages guardians to take home books with bright primary colors and definite contrasts between dark and light colors for the first five or six months of a child's life. High-contrast images and bright colors can help a baby's developing vision. Around 12 months, library staff recommends lift-the-flap books and peekaboo rhymes as the child's understanding of object permanence begins to develop.

Registration is required. Registration links are below:

Virtual Toddler Tales

A program full of music, movement, and book sharing for children aged 12 months to 3 1/2 years old and their caregivers. Registration is required. An email with the Zoom link will be sent to your email after registration.

Two times are available: