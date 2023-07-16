Bloomsburg, Pa. — Commonwealth University police from across all three campuses, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, will participate in active assailant training.

The training, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), will be held Tuesday, and Wednesday at the Bloomsburg Area High School. Special agents from the FBI will be the instructors for the class, with police officers from area departments, school police, and officers from other universities participating.

More than 146,000 first responders across the nation have been trained in ALERRT operations and tactics to respond to active attack situations. This vital training is delivered by veteran first responders with proven experience in active attack response and police training.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.