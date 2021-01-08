Union County, Pa. – The Union County Library System, consisting of The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library; Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton, is hosting the following events in January 2021. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For additional information, visit the library system's website. The Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 18 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

All locations will host an Intro to Microsoft Word online program on Monday, January 11 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of Microsoft Word, from formatting text to adjusting page options. Registrants must have a computer and internet connection, and provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program. Register online on the library system's website.

The Public Library for Union County

Basic American Sign Language Zoom Class: Thursday, January 14 and 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join Ms. Davena every other week via Zoom for live instruction and interaction in Basic ASL. Each class builds on the last week's lesson, so regular attendance is encouraged. For ages 13+. All registrants must have a computer or device connected to the internet to participate and provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program on the day of the class. Register online.

Online Preschool Storytime live with Ms. Davena: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for online storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Links for accompanying activities and crafts will be included in the description below each video. View live on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Online Baby Storytime Live with Ms. Davena: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for an online storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" Program format of songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. View live on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Basic American Sign Language Zoom Class for Children: Thursday, January 7 and 21, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Join Ms. Davena every other week via Zoom for live instruction and interaction in Basic ASL. Each class builds on the last week's lesson, so regular attendance is STRONGLY encouraged. For ages 6-12 (Must be able to read). All registrants must have a computer or device connected to the internet to participate and provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program on the day of the class. Register online.

Herr Memorial Library

Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discover with Pick-up Craft: Every Wednesday

A weekly virtual story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers is available on Facebook or YouTube. Drop by during library hours and make a craft that coordinates with the lesson or theme of the week.

West End Library

Comic Book Talk – Virtual Program: Every Tuesday

Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Virtual Preschool Discover: Every Tuesday

This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs and age-appropriate activities for children up to age 5. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

January Craft of the Month: During library hours

Pick up supplies to make a Hot Cocoa Ornament. All parts are provided. A small amount of gluing is necessary. Available while supplies last.