Union County, Pa. – The Union County Library System will be hosting free public events this October.

The county's library system includes: The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton.

The following programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise specified.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult Program

Virtual Introduction to Ancestry.com - Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3 to 4 p.m.

In this virtual program, attendees will learn how to use the library version of Ancestry.com to search for information about their ancestors. This program is hosted through Google Meetings. All registrants must have a computer and internet connection to view this presentation as well as provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program on the day of the presentation. Register to attend online by clicking here.

Children's Programs

Virtual Preschool Story Time with Ms. Davena - Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for a virtual story time. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Links for accompanying activities and crafts will be included in the description below each video. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Virtual Baby Story Time with Ms. Davena - Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for a virtual story time based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" Program format of songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Earth Sciences Week Celebration of Pennsylvania’s Caves and Caverns - Oct. 12-17

Pick up an Earth-based activity and stickers at the library. Available while supplies last.

Caves & Caverns of Pennsylvania Contest - entries due Oct. 10

Celebrate Earth Sciences Week by exploring any of Pennsylvania's Caverns and Caves virtually or in person – then enter the contest!

To enter, create a poster, photo, essay, or short video about your cavern/cave experience. Submit your name and entry to contest@publibuc.org by Oct. 10. Please note that videos must be submitted with a YouTube link. This contest is open to all ages.

Entries will be posted on Facebook and the Union County Library System website for the public to vote for their favorites. Votes will remain open from Oct. 11 through 17. A winner from each category will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Virtual ABC Play with Me - Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 18, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Learn about a new toy each week, ways to play with it, what skills it builds, and more. The video will touch on developmental milestones and concerns. This program is for ages 14-40 months and a parent or caregiver. A link is provided to a local professional if the parent or caregiver has questions or concerns about their child's development in a particular area. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Herr Memorial Library

Children's Program

Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discover with Pick-up Craft - Wednesdays

A weekly virtual story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers is available on Facebook or YouTube. Stop by during library hours and make a craft that coordinates with the lesson or theme of the week!

West End Library

Adult Programs

Basic Crochet - Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to noon; first Saturday of each month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn available. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online by clicking here.

The Art of Cooking with Friends - Thursday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

The cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. Visit the library to select a recipe for October’s theme: Halloween Eats and Treats. Bring a copy of the recipe to share with others and dress in costume for a chance to win a prize! The group meets outside the library at the Hartley Recreation Center Pavilion. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or clicking here.

Children's Programs

Virtual Preschool Discover - Every Tuesday

This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs, and age-appropriate activities. For children up to age 5. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Reading with Maverick - Saturday, Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child will be allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.

October Craft of the Month - Any time during library hours

Pick up supplies to make a candy corn crow ornament at home. Available while supplies last.

For additional information about any of these events, visit the UCLS website.