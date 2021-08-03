Lewisburg, Pa. - The Union County Library System — The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library; Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton — is hosting the following events in Aug. 2021.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For additional information and to register for programs that require it, visit the UCLS website.

Please note the West End Library is closed Aug. 7 for Kids' Day at the West End Fair.

All Locations

Meet Libby the App from OverDrive – Online Program: Monday, August 9, 3 – 4 p.m.

Learn how to sign up, browse and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from our digital library using the Libby App from OverDrive! All registrants must have a computer and internet connection to view this presentation as well as provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program the day of the presentation. Register online.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult Programs

Creative Writing Contest: August 1 – 20

Put your writing skills to the test this summer with the monthly short story writing competition! Each month find a new creative writing prompt at www.unioncountylibraries.org/writingcontest or pick one up at the library. Contest closes the third Friday of each month. Submit entries at the library or by email: contest@publibuc.org. Prize winners will be announced the following week.

Mahjong Club: Tuesdays, August 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

DIY Dixie Cup Garland Take-Home Craft: Tuesday, August 3, 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Keep the summer nights bright with this DIY Dixie cup garland craft! Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your Dixie cups, first come first serve while supplies last.

All Things Books Facebook Group: Ongoing

Join the Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

Children's Programs

Preschool Storytime with Ms. Davena: Tuesday, August 3, 24 & 31, 10 – 11 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena in-person for storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

Baby Storytime with Ms. Davena: Friday, August 6, 13, 20 & 27, 11 a.m. – noon

Join Ms. Davena in-person for a storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

Pet Expo: Wednesday, August 4, 2 – 3 p.m.

Celebrate the Summer Quest Grand Finale with a Pet Expo. Bring your people-friendly pet to introduce to other participants. The program will conclude with a parade around the parking lot. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Play K – Cruise into Kindergarten: August 10, 11, 12, 17 18 & 19, 2 – 3 p.m.

A series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register today by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Animal Constellations and Meteor Shower - Pick-Up Activity: August 2 – August 14 – During Library Hours

Pick up an activity packet to learn about the animals of our night sky and meteor showers. Available during library hours.

Make a Bug Net - Pick-Up Activity: Monday, August 2 – Saturday, August 7 – During Library Hours

Collect butterflies and other cool bugs with this easy DIY activity. Pick up supplies and instructions during library hours.

Herr Memorial Library

All Ages

Back to School Book Sale: Saturday, August 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Treat your shelf to books and more at the Herr Book Nook. A special deal available this day only.

Library Mini-Golf Fundraiser: Friday, August 13, 5 – 8 p.m., Saturday, August 14 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Grab your friends and family for a “Hole” lot of fun at the Miniature Golf event held inside the library. Tickets are $5 each. Purchase your tickets at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.

Monthly STEM Activity: During Library Hours

Wiggly, Wet and Wild. STEM Activity for children and adults.

Teen/Adult Programs

Novel Thoughts Book Club: Thursday, August 5, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. (First Thursday of the month)

Join fellow book lovers and discuss a new book each month. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Tween/Teen Brunch: Tuesday, August 3, Noon – 2 p.m.

Join Ms. Daylin for a fun, relaxing afternoon while making crafts and playing games with old and new friends. Teens/Tweens need to provide their own lunch for each event. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Super Smash Bros Tournament: Wednesday, August 4, 3:30 p.m.

Join the teens through an action-packed tournament of Super Smash Bros. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Special Stitches Knitting Group: Wednesdays, 10 – 11 a.m.

The Special Stitches Knitting Group welcomes all skill levels. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

STEM Take Home Bags for Adults: During Library Hours

Each month adults can pick up a new packet of coloring pages, word puzzles and more!

Children's Programs

Outdoor Toddler/Preschool Discover: Thursday, August 5, 10:30 a.m. - Noon

Join Ms. Nani at the outdoor storytime for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Animals that tend to be a bit wild and wiggly, but live in a wet environment are featured. The program meets at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N 5th St, Mifflinburg. Register to attend by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

West End Library

Adult Programs

Learn to Crochet: Saturday, August 14, 10 a.m. - Noon

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn available. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Mahjong: Friday, August 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

The Art of Cooking with Friends: Thursday, August 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

The cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. The group meets outdoors in the library’s gazebo (weather permitting). Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Children's Programs

Craft of the Month: During Library Hours

This month there is an assortment of five different safari animal crafts to choose from. Children may choose one craft. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

West End Library at the West End Fair Children’s Day: Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stop by the table at the West End Fair to say "Hi" and make a kid-friendly craft.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, August 28, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.



