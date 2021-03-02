Union County, Pa. – The Union County Library System—The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library; Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton—is hosting the following events in March 2021. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For additional information or to register for events that require it, visit the Library System's website.

All Locations will host the Intro to Microsoft Excel online program on Monday, March 8, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Learn how to use Microsoft Excel from formatting cells to using formulas. All registrants must have a computer and internet connection to view this presentation as well as provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program on the day of the presentation. Register online.

The Public Library for Union County

3D Snowflakes Take-Home Craft: Monday, March 8, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Enjoy the last few weeks of winter with this fun DIY 3D snowflake craft! Stop by the lobby during library hours to pick up materials. The library provides decorative paper. First come first serve while supplies last.

Felt Bear Coffee Cozie: Monday, March 22

Stay warm and be festive with these adorable DIY coffee cozies! Use felt, paper, denim or any other material you have at home. Click the link and follow the instructions to make your very own cozie!

Teen Virtual Book Club: Thursday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Calling all teen readers! Want to discuss your favorite book? Looking for your next read? Then join the virtual book club, which will be discussing all things book related! Please register by calling (570) 523-1172, visiting the library or registering online. Registration is needed to receive a link to the google hangout.

Online Preschool Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for online storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Links for accompanying activities and crafts are included in the description below each video. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Online Baby Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Fridays from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for an online storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Lego Challenge Club: Wednesday, March 3 (first Wednesday of each month)

Check in on the first Wednesday of each Month to receive new challenges. Send in your photos via email to Ms. Davena to be posted to the online Lego Club Gallery. Must register in order participate and to view the gallery. To register, call the library at (570) 523-1172 or register online.

Herr Memorial Library

Special Stitches Knitting Group: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Special Stitches knitting group welcomes all skill levels. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.

Adult Book Club: Thursday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (first Thursday of the month)

Join fellow book lovers and discuss a new book each month. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Teen Game Night: Mondays, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Have fun playing games with old and new friends at the Teen Space's weekly Game Night. Discord chat link: discord.gg/D8C7uynPbk

Teen Anime Night: Wednesday, March 10, 3:30 p.m.

Explore the world of anime with your friends as the group watches Studio Ghibli's "Howl's Moving Castle." Discord chat link: discord.gg/D8C7uynPbk

Teen Movie Night: Wednesday, March 31 – 3:30 p.m.

Relax and enjoy with friends as the group watches a movie of their choice. Discord chat link: discord.gg/D8C7uynPbk

Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discover with Pick-up Craft: Wednesdays

A weekly virtual story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers is available on Facebook or YouTube. Drop in during library hours and take home a craft that coordinates with the lesson or theme of the week.

STEM Pick Up Activity: Bi-weekly during library hours

Stop in every other week to pick up a STEM activity you can do at home for hands-on learning with your child. Available while supplies last.

West End Library

Basic Crochet: Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. - noon (first Saturday of each month)

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn available. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

STAR Puppy Class: 7-Week Program, Tuesdays, March 23 & 30, April 6, 13, 27 and May 4 & 11 – 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cost $35 (proceeds benefit the West End Library)

The AKC’s S.T.A.R. Puppy program (Socialization, Training, Activity, and Responsibility) is meant to help get you and your puppy off to a good start. It’s open to any puppy under 1 year of age with appropriate vaccinations. Both purebreds and mixed breeds are eligible. Once your pup passes the S.T.A.R. puppy test, which is awarded at the end of the 7-week course, you’ll be given an application to send into the AKC who will send you a S.T.A.R. Puppy Medal and a certificate showing your pup is now a S.T.A.R. puppy. For questions or to register contact Wendy at wrote@westendlibrary.org or call (570) 452-1404.

Comic Book Talk – Virtual Program: Tuesdays

Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Virtual Preschool Discover: Tuesdays

This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs and age-appropriate activities. For children up to age 5. Watch on Facebook or on YouTube.

March Craft of the Month: During library hours

The March Craft of the Month is a Bunny Magnet for Spring. All the pre-cut pieces included. School glue needed to assemble. For ages 3-10. Available while supplies last.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, March 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.