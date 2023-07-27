Lewisburg, Pa. — A new library app is expanding opportunities for patrons of area libraries in the Union County Library System.

Users can place reservations, renew checkouts, check on holds, and several other tasks through the app, which will serve patrons of the Public Library for Union County, Herr Memorial Library, and West End Library.

In addition to standard online library tools, the app features a barcode scanning feature. If a book in a store catches your eye but isn't within your price range, try scanning the barcode with the Union County Library System app. With one scan, the app can check whether any of the three libraries in the System have the book.

To download the app, search "UCLS PA 2Go" on your device's app store.

The video below details more of the library app's useful features.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.