Lewisburg/Mifflinburg/Laurelton, Pa. – The Union County Library System, including the Public Library for Union County, Herr Memorial Library, and West End Library, is hosting the following events in April. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

All Locations

Adult Program

Harness the Power of Power Library – Online Program: Monday, April 12 – 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn about Power Library and its resources for research projects, learning new skills, or just how to look up information! All registrants must have a computer and internet connection to view this presentation as well as provide an email address to obtain the link to join the program on the day of the presentation. Register online.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult Programs

Basic American Sign Language Zoom Class: Thursday, April 8 and 22, 2 - 3 p.m.

This class is already full. Ms. Davena teaches basic ASL every other Thursday via Zoom. Each class builds on the previous lesson, so regular attendance is encouraged. For ages 13+.

Tinted Mason Jar Take Home Craft: Tuesday, April 27 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Are your mason jars looking a bit bland? Mix things up with this DIY tinted mason jar craft. It’s simple and fun for all ages! Library provides a mason jar and directions. First come, first serve while supplies last.

All Things Books Facebook Group: Throughout the month of April

Join the Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, recommendations, favorite authors, book discussions and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/plucbooks.

Children's Program

Online Preschool Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Tuesdays – 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for online storytime. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Links for accompanying activities and crafts are included in the description below each video. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Online Baby Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena: Fridays - 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for an online storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. View LIVE on Facebook or view later on YouTube.

Lego Challenge Club: Wednesday, April 7 (First Wednesday of each month)

Receive new LEGO Challenges on the first Wednesday of each month. Send in your photos via email to Ms. Davena to be posted to the online Lego Club Gallery. Participants must register in order join and to view the gallery. To register call the library at (570) 523-1172 or register online.

Basic American Sign Language Zoom Class: Thursday, April 1 and 15 – 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

This class is already full. Ms. Davena teaches basic ASL every other week via ZOOM. For ages 6-12 (must be able to read).

Get up and Go! Tracks & Scat – Zoom: Wednesday, April 14 – 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Learn about Pennsylvania animal tracks and scat and the importance of exercise during the zoom meeting. Then, go on an independent nature hike/hunt for tracks and scat. Take photos of your finds and send them to Ms. Davena to add them to the online Gallery. Registration required to receive zoom meeting link.

Tank Top Tote Tutorial: Thursday, April 22 – 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Davena for a video tutorial and learn how to repurpose a tank top into a fun and functional tote bag in celebration of Earth Day. For ages 5-12. View on Facebook or on YouTube.

Cultural Storytime: Tuesday, April 27 – 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Explore a country and its language with stories, songs and activities. A collaboration with the Bucknell University’s Foreign Language Department. View on YouTube. For ages 3-5.

Herr Memorial Library

All Ages

Monthly STEM Activity: During library hours

April 1 – 14 – Go on an Easter Egg hunt in the library! Find eggs hidden throughout the building.

April 15 – 30 - Following the Rainbow Road. The library has designed a "Rainbow Road" to assist its youngest patrons in using occupational therapy techniques to help with those who may be facing anxiety and stress. Different colored paths use different techniques to stimulate hormones which calm and relax an overstimulated or stressed child.

Book in a Jar: Month of April – During library hours

Patrons can attempt to guess the title and author of a shredded book in a jar and compete to win a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

Teen/Adult Programs

Special Stitches Knitting Group: Wednesdays – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Special Stitches Knitting Group welcomes all skill levels. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Please register by calling (570) 966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.

STEM Take Home Bags for Adults: Weekly – during library hours

Each week adults can pick up a new packet of coloring pages, word puzzles, and more!

Teen Game Night: Mondays– 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Have fun playing games with old and new friends at the Teen Space's weekly Game Night. Click here to join the Discord server.

Children's Programs

Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discover with Pick-up Craft: Wednesdays

A weekly virtual story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers is available on Facebook or YouTube. Drop in during library hours and take home a craft that coordinates with the lesson or theme of the week.

West End Library

Adult Programs

Comic Book Talk – Virtual Program: Tuesdays

Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning in to the West End Library's Comic Book Talk. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Mahjong: Fridays, April 2, 16 and 30 – 1 – 3 p.m.

Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

Basic Crochet: Saturday, April 3 – 10 a.m. - Noon (First Saturday of each month)

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn available. If bringing your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

The Art of Cooking with Friends: Thursday, April 22 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The library's cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. Visit the library to select a recipe for April’s theme: Spring Potluck. Bring your favorite dish to make for a crowd and a copy of the recipe to share with others. The group meets outdoors in the library’s gazebo. Register to attend by calling (570) 922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Book Signing with Comic Creator Chris Ring: Saturday, April 24 – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Comic creator Chris Ring signs his new graphic novel "Seamus the Famous." Each purchase of Chris’ book comes with a free Mandalorian print (while supplies last.) Enter prize drawings and view a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present day.

Children's Programs

Virtual Preschool Discover: Tuesdays

This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs and age-appropriate activities. For children up to age 5. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

April Craft of the Month: During library hours

The April Craft of the Month is a decoration for Spring. There is a choice of a bunny or a chick made of felt. Gluing is required. For ages 3-10. Available while supplies last.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, April 17 – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read to the library's certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773.