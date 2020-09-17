Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming College was ranked number 120 in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report National Liberal Arts College list, which represents elite colleges across the United States each year. The publication provides objective college rankings that help students and families compare the academic quality of higher education institutions across the nation.

Areas of improved ranking include Student Excellence, Graduation and Retention, and Financial Resources. The College was also again included in U.S. News’ Social Mobility National Liberal Arts Colleges list, coming in at Number 29, which places Lycoming in the top 12 percent of all schools evaluated. This special recognition was awarded based on two factors that assess the graduation rates of Pell-eligible or low-income students. In addition, Lycoming ranked seventh in Graduation Rate Performance, which is a valued-added measure.

With an incoming class of 337 students, Lycoming met its new student enrollment goals for fall 2020. In addition, the college increased its representation of domestic students of color to 40 percent in a year when enrollment in higher education by students of color declined nationally.

The three most recent classes recruited to the college have been defined by a greater percentage of students from the top decile of their high school classes, more diversity and a growth in students from outside Pennsylvania.

“The investments that we have made in the academic program, the physical campus, and recruitment of promising students have raised our position in U.S. News rankings as well as the Washington Monthly and the Princeton Review. We expect that this enhanced institutional reputation will signal students and their families that Lycoming should become part of their college search,” said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College. “We plan to continue making investments in excellence as we fulfill our commitment to providing the highest quality residential experience in the liberal arts and sciences.

Read Lycoming College's full U.S. News & World Report profile here.