Williamsport, Pa. – Two Williamsport Area School District Odyssey of the Mind teams are headed to State Finals after a recent victory.

On March 17, the WASD teams competed virtually at the Regional Tournament. This year’s contending teams from WASD were both represented by Curtin Intermediate School, with each advancing on first-place finishes.

The results of the regional tournament and team rosters are:

Curtin Intermediate: First Place, Division II, “OMER and the Beanstalk,” coached by Spring Moore. Team members: Lynnae Campbell, Ava Carter, Cooper Gutberlet, Lily Hamilton, Asher McClelland and Daniel Turner.

Curtin Intermediate: First Place, Division I, “Superhero Socks: A Cliffhanger Beginning,” coached by April Frank and Melanie Vail. Team members: Emily Frank, Cooper Gutberlet, Brayden Harpster, Chaedyn Lockard, Taylor Rockey and Alex Vail.

Odyssey of the Mind is a competition that blends creativity, engineering and teamwork. It is 100 percent student-directed, with adult coaches acting as guides.

Last summer, fourth and fifth graders from Curtin Intermediary School in Williamsport learned they took second place in the World Championship for Odyssey of the Mind (OM).

Related Reading: Williamsport Odyssey of the Mind team takes second in World Championships

The state tournament, which also will be held virtually, is scheduled for April 10.