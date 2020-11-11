Mansfield, Pa. – Two Mansfield University students from China received diplomas from both MU and their home institutions during this year's virtual graduation ceremony for Cooperation in Higher Education and Professional Development (CHEPD).

CHEPD is a program that promotes educational exchanges between Chinese and American colleges, has been running for 20 years, with Mansfield University participating in 13 of those years.

Normally the CHEPD graduation ceremony takes place in-person in Beijing, but it was delayed and held virtually this year.

The graduating Mansfield students are Li Kehan, BS Nutrition: Dietetics, Qinghai University, and Tian Xueyi, BS Chemistry, Southwest Petroleum University.

Through the 1+2+1 dual degree transfer program, Chinese students complete their first year of study at their home institution in China, their next two years at an American partner university, and their final year back at their home institution. The two MU students graduating this year completed all the requirements for their degree programs at both Mansfield University and their home institution in China, earning diplomas from each institution.

MU President Charles Patterson offered his congratulations, noting, "Each year we watch with great pride as students graduate and join the ranks of alumni around the world, embarking on amazing careers wholly enabled by their dual degree programs."

Prior to the graduation ceremony, MU Provost John Ulrich participated in the senior administrator meet and greet, and Provost Ulrich and MU's US/China Coordinator, Brad Lint, both attended the graduation ceremony and the affiliated conference virtually. Conference topics included "Sino-US Higher Education Cooperation and Exchanges: Achievements and Best Practice Models" and "Innovations in Sino-US Higher Education Cooperation."

During the conference, Mansfield University was one of twenty-two colleges and universities recognized for their commitment to the 1+2+1 program with an "Active Participation Award," and Dr. Lint was one of twenty 1+2+1 coordinators recognized with an "Outstanding Contribution Award."