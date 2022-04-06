Cochran Primary Odyssey of the Minds, Division I, Life is a Circus

Cochran Primary, Division I, "Life is a Circus".

 photo provided

Lock Haven, Pa. — Two teams from Lycoming County are moving on to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals after placing first in their events at the state finals held April 2 at Lock Haven University.

The two teams are from Cochran Primary School (Williamsport Area School District) and the Montgomery Area Public Library.

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students from kindergarten through college.

Cochran Primary School placed first in the Division I category for “Life is a Circus." Coached by Amy Harpster and Kelly Campbell, the team includes members Mckay Campbell, Alexander Frank, Quinn Hamilton, Haddie Harpster, Addyson Harrison and Nate McClelland.

Montgomery Area Public School, Division II, Escape VroOM

Montgomery Area Public Library, Division II, "Escape VroOM." 

Montgomery Area Public Library placed first in the Division II category for “Escape VroOM,” a performance coached by Carrie Keiss-Hill. Team members include Cash Hill, Emily Miller, Parker Bennett, Madelyn Dieffenderfer, Curtis Preitz and Amelia Shrimp.


