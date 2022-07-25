Williamsport, Pa. – Two senior administrators at Penn State have been named to fill positions on the Board of Directors at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special mission affiliate of the University.

Yvonne Gaudelius, vice president and dean for undergraduate education, and Virginia A. Teachey, associate vice president for finance, were appointed by the Corporation for Penn State to fill positions held by retiring board members John J. Romano and Joseph J. Doncsecz.

Romano, who retired from Penn State as vice president for commonwealth campuses in 2010, served on the Penn College board since 2010. Doncsecz, who is retiring from Penn State in December as associate vice president for finance and corporate controller, served on the board since 2007.

Gaudelius has nearly 30 years’ experience in higher education from various leadership roles related to student success. She joined Penn State as a faculty member in 1993.

Before her current role at Penn State, Gaudelius served as interim vice president and dean for undergraduate education and associate vice president and senior associate dean for undergraduate education. Gaudelius holds the rank of professor of art education and women’s, gender and sexuality studies. She also served as interim dean of the College of Arts and Architecture in 2006-07, and in 2003-06, she was the college’s associate dean for undergraduate studies and outreach.

Gaudelius holds a doctorate in art education from Penn State; a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art education and fine arts from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Halifax, Nova Scotia; and a Bachelor of Arts in art history from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario.

Teachey has more than 25 years’ experience in higher education and financial operations. She directly oversees the corporate controller’s office at Penn State, as well as efforts to enhance finance and business operations across all university units and campuses. She also oversees development and implementation of cost-savings initiatives University-wide.

Before coming to Penn State, Teachey served as vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Prior to that, at North Carolina State University, she was assistant dean for finance and business management in the College of Engineering and associate director for finance for university housing, Greek life and Caldwell Fellows.

Teachey holds a Master of Business Administration from Anderson University, Anderson, Indiana, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University, Midland, Michigan.

For more about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu

