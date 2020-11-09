Reshared with permission from First News Now FNN Information Share - November 7, 2020.

Parent Letter November 6th





The Troy Area School District will be closing and moving into full remote learning from November 9th - November 24th.





Dear Trojan Parents/Guardians, Students, and Community,





All students Kindergarten through 12th grade including our NTCC students will pivot to remote at-home learning beginning Monday, November 9th – Tuesday, November 24th.





While this decision was not easy, the recent uptick in cases that have affected our county and more recently the increase in confirmed Positive COVID-19 cases that have directly affected district students and staff has led to this difficult decision.





During this temporary school closure, parents will play a vital role in ensuring that children are engaged in remote learning to the maximum extent possible. We know this will be challenging, however, our dedicated teachers will continue serving our students remotely. We appreciate your flexibility as we work through the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its impact on our community.





Our plan, as of today, is to return to school on Tuesday, December 1st.





Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult Pandemic. I can assure you this was not an easy decision, but a decision that needed to be made during this time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Eric T. Stair