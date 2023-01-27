Harrisburg, Pa. — College savings has hit a milestone in the state. Account holders in Pennsylvania have saved over $50 million through two Pennsylvania Treasury programs.

Keystone Scholars and PA 529 College and Career Savings Program accounts are projects that help families save for their children's future education.

“Keystone Scholars is a catalyst to help families start saving as early as possible for their child’s postsecondary education – and this $50 million contribution milestone shows the program is working wonders for our youngest Pennsylvanians,” Treasurer Garrity said. “The initial $100 Keystone Scholars deposit grows alongside a child until they’re ready to follow their career or education journey, and I’m so excited to see families making a commitment to save early for their child’s future education by opening their own PA 529 accounts.”

Keystone Scholars provides a $100 investment for every child born to a Pennsylvania family on or after Jan. 1, 2019, including those who have been adopted. The program uses no taxpayer money, and the funds are invested by Treasury. Accounts can be used after a child’s 18th birthday to help pay for technical, collegiate, or apprenticeship expenses. There are currently more than 480,000 funded Keystone Scholars accounts.

Keystone Scholars is considered a national model for Child Development Accounts. It is the nation's first legislated, universal, automatic, at-birth program of its kind.

Keystone Scholars is linked with PA 529, a college and career savings program. Because of this link, Keystone Scholars has helped increase PA 529 account ownership statewide, including growth among low-income families and families in rural communities.

“I encourage any new or expectant parent to visit pa529.com/keystone to register or pre-register their Keystone Scholars accounts and learn more about the power of saving with our PA 529 program,” Garrity said. “It’s never too early, or too late to start saving for your child’s future, and once Keystone Scholars and PA 529 accounts are linked, families will see both balances grow side-by-side.”

PA 529 is designed to help families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses. There are two PA 529 plans: the Guaranteed Savings Plan, which locks current tuition rates for future education, and the Investment Plan, which offers various investment options. PA 529 plans come with state and federal tax advantages and can be used for qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship, and K-12 educational expenses.

