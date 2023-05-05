Lewisburg, Pa. — Students in Midd-West and Line Mountain School Districts will soon have access to a customized mental health education program through Transitions of Pa. The curriculum was developed based on specific concerns that students expressed during a survey.

According to the survey results, students at Midd-West and Line Mountain Districts' top concerns were mental health related issues and substance abuse. Following the implementation of the program, Transitions and school administrators hope to see positive results in future student surveys.

The program is called The Big Life Journey and will address issues related to self-esteem, responsible decision making, self-awareness, facilitating positive peer interactions, and overall mental health. The lessons emphasize a "growth mindset," defined as believing that a person can grow and reach their potential by developing a positive social and emotional skill set.

“Primary prevention programs like the Big Life Journey are designed to reduce the overall likelihood that those who complete the program will become a victim or perpetrator of teen dating violence, intimate partner violence, or sexual violence. Overall, the program will help youth become more prepared to manage the challenges they will face in their lives,” stated Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions.

To facilitate the program, Midd-West has provided $1,500 and Line Mountain School District contributed $4,000 in grant funds to Transitions of Pa. The grant awards were made through the local Youth in Philanthropy grant cycle through the Community Giving Foundation. Transitions was recognized and received the funding on April 18 at Danville Area High School during an award ceremony for all Youth in Philanthropy grantees.

“We are excited to receive both grants and are looking forward to working collaboratively with both the students and school districts,” shared Danielle McKnight, Education Specialist for Transitions of Pa.

