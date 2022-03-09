Hughesville, Pa. -- Do you remember what it was like to be awe-struck by larger-than-life machines and the seemingly impossible tasks that they performed? Seeing a fire truck racing down the street, a pick-up or construction truck delivering a load to a construction site, wondering what it would be like to sit up high in bucket of a tractor or excavator?

The second annual Touch-A-Truck event organized by the Ashkar Elementary PTA will be an opportunity to live out those dreams. The family-fun event is a hands-on experience designed to allow everyone the opportunity to touch and explore trucks and equipment, and also interact with the individuals that drive and operate them.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds.

Admission will be $5 for adults, $2 for children age 12 and under, and free for children under 2. 100% of proceeds go directly to Ashkar Elementary School PTA.

The event promises to be a fun filled day that is great for kids and adults. In addition to a variety of vehicles, the PTA has secured an assortment of food trucks, so come hungry! There will also be bounce houses, face painting, vendors, and raffles.

New this year – a kid demo derby! This is a FREE event for children ages 9 and under and will start at 2 p.m. Participants should bring a power wheel vehicle and helmet; parents/guardians will sign a waiver upon arrival.

Don’t miss this one of a kind event to experience fire trucks, police cars, a crane, construction vehicles, tractors, and more.



