Williamsport, Pa. — For the Williamsport Area High School Millionaires, top students are fittingly honored with top hats.

The annual Top Hat Dinner, held Monday, May 23, at the Genetti Hotel, recognizes the Class of 2022's top academic performers and selected faculty honorees. The top five percent of students were invited to attend, totaling 19 students.

Students honored during the Top Hat Dinner:

Caitlin Bacon

Johanna Baker

Chase Bower

Isabel Boyles

Emma Campbell

Domonic Cendoma

Bilal Elfayoumi

Amber Hakes

Kaileee Helmrich

Marlowe Jacques

Kendall Kelley

Elizabeth Lundy

Teagan Marty

Roman Morrone

Amanda Palmer

Mallory Pardoe

Amalie Robertson

Marina Schappell

Layla Waldman

Faculty honorees were:

Christina Butler

Seth Decker

Laura Garside

Michael Habalar

Nick Kelley

Alix Lang

Amy Mahon

Kathleen Mondell

Craig Niklaus

Andrew Paulhamus

Tom Rinker

Matthew Radspinner

Janine Randall

Samuel Robinson

Kyle Schneider

Chase Smith

Jeremy Steppe

Tanya Swink

John Weaver

The event was sponsored by the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation, the district’s nonprofit affiliate.

