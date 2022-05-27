top hat dinner students 2022

Williamsport, Pa. — For the Williamsport Area High School Millionaires, top students are fittingly honored with top hats.

The annual Top Hat Dinner, held Monday, May 23, at the Genetti Hotel, recognizes the Class of 2022's top academic performers and selected faculty honorees. The top five percent of students were invited to attend, totaling 19 students.

Students honored during the Top Hat Dinner:

  • Caitlin Bacon
  • Johanna Baker
  • Chase Bower
  • Isabel Boyles
  • Emma Campbell
  • Domonic Cendoma
  • Bilal Elfayoumi
  • Amber Hakes
  • Kaileee Helmrich
  • Marlowe Jacques
  • Kendall Kelley
  • Elizabeth Lundy
  • Teagan Marty
  • Roman Morrone
  • Amanda Palmer
  • Mallory Pardoe
  • Amalie Robertson
  • Marina Schappell
  • Layla Waldman
Faculty honorees were:

  • Christina Butler
  • Seth Decker
  • Laura Garside
  • Michael Habalar
  • Nick Kelley
  • Alix Lang
  • Amy Mahon
  • Kathleen Mondell
  • Craig Niklaus
  • Andrew Paulhamus
  • Tom Rinker
  • Matthew Radspinner
  • Janine Randall
  • Samuel Robinson
  • Kyle Schneider
  • Chase Smith
  • Jeremy Steppe
  • Tanya Swink
  • John Weaver

The event was sponsored by the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation, the district’s nonprofit affiliate.

