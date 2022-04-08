Tioga County, Pa. -- The Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes have received a $1500 National Park Trust grant—called the Every Kid Outdoors grant—to support outdoor education for elementary students.

The National Park Trust developed the Every Kid Outdoors grant to support schools and organizations focused on connecting elementary school-aged children to public parks, lands, and waters. The first round of grantees was announced on March 26.

In partnership with the USDA Forest Service, the National Park Trust awarded 28 grants, up to $5,000 each, to qualified applicants totaling more than $110,000 to get nearly 9,000 youngsters outside. Eligible 501(c)3 nonprofits and schools were eligible for grants.

The National Park Trust is a leader in youth outdoor programming and has long been addressing the lack of transportation to outdoor spaces -- one of the biggest barriers to kids going out and experiencing nature.

The Every Kid Outdoors program was designed on the federal level to provide every fourth grader in the U.S. with the chance to visit public lands and waters with their family at no cost.

The Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes will conduct their first Youth Education Day on Tuesday, May 17 and the second on Thursday, May 19 at the Ives Run Recreation Center at 710 Ives Run Lane, Tioga, Pa. Both days will be run by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

The program is open to all fourth graders in Tioga County public schools. The Friends will reimburse the transportation cost to the schools and conduct, with the help of other local groups and individuals, the same six to eight outdoor educational programs for fourth graders from different elementary schools each day. The programs are expected to support a total of about 350 fourth graders from six elementary schools in Tioga County, Pa.

“The Friends of Tioga-Hammond & Cowanesque Lakes are happy to be able to resume this program after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. We feel that the youth are our future and programs like these will ensure they will become the stewards of our environment for generations to come,” said Friends President Sean Minnick. “Our motto is ‘No Child Left Inside.’”



