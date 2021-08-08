Wellsboro -- The Practical Nursing Program at Penn College Wellsboro will host an information session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 26 for those who are interested in pursuing nursing as a career. The session will take place at the Penn College Wellsboro campus and will be livestreamed to the Potter County Education Council at 5 Water Street, Coudersport.

Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin September 20, 2021; graduation will be September 8, 2022.

The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by August 30 to be considered for admission to the September class.

Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Cole, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.

The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse are available.

This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Pell grants and Stafford loans, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.

For more detailed information and to register, call (570) 724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website.



