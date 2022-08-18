Bloomsburg, Pa. — The trio of institutions making up Commonwealth University—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a guaranteed admission and scholarship eligibility agreement with Central Columbia School District.

In addition to guaranteed admission and eligibility for merit-based scholarships, students are also guaranteed access to on-campus housing at any of the three locations.

Central Columbia graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Apply for admission to a Commonwealth University location no later than December 15 of their senior year

Graduate from Central Columbia School District

Central Columbia graduates are eligible for four tiers of academic merit scholarships:

Tier 1 - 95% or above cumulative GPA at Central - $28,000; $7,000 annually

Tier 2 - 90-94% cumulative GPA at Central - $24,000; $6,000 annually

Tier 3 - 85-89% cumulative GPA at Central - $16,000; $4,000 annually

Tier 4 - 80-84% cumulative GPA at Central - $12,000; $3,000 annually

Central scholarship recipients must remain enrolled full-time at Commonwealth University for a minimum of 12 credits per academic semester and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50 to remain in good academic standing and therefore eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four academic years or eight consecutive fall and spring semesters if the above criteria are met.

On-campus housing will be guaranteed for up to four years of full-time enrollment.

Please note that nursing, physician assistant, and other health programs have additional requirements for admissions.

"We are fortunate to have academically talented high school students living in our region who will thrive as Huskies, Bald Eagles, and Mounties," said Bashar W. Hanna, CommonwealthU president. "This agreement assures students from Central Columbia who work hard and display the grit and determination to complete a college degree have the opportunity to attend our institution at an affordable cost."

The new admissions agreement complements the ACE dual enrollment program that has been implemented at Central Columbia. Currently, 31 Central Columbia junior and senior high schoolers are enrolled in the Advance College Experience dual enrollment program, already earning valuable college credits at Bloomsburg. 119 Central students have participated in the program over the last four years.

