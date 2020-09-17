Bloomsburg/Lock Haven/Mansfield, Pa. – A possible new partnership between Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University, and Mansfield University could potentially alter the face of higher education in Eastern and Northcentral Pennsylvania for years to come.

The possible partnership was announced after Lock Haven University announced it will be making staff cuts at the end of of October due, in part, due issues related to declining enrollment and Mansfield University also stated it planned to make staff cuts in order to cut costs.

"The system’s primary considerations for the campus integrations include maintaining or expanding educational opportunities for students in our region, providing affordable education options for students while stabilizing the system financially, and honoring the history, identity, and legacy of system institutions," stated Lock Haven University President Robert Pignatello.

The universities are exploring opportunities to collaborate, create greater efficiencies, and expand affordable, high-quality educational opportunities as part of the ongoing redesign within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

When the State System began reviewing possible university integrations, data and analysis guided the way to pairings and combinations that would provide greater opportunities for success. One of the pairings was originally an integration between Lock Haven and Mansfield.

An initial financial review suggested that adding Bloomsburg to the partnership would provided needed support, stability, and scalability.

Together, the three institutions can expand educational opportunities for all students and leverage the talents of their faculty and staff.

“I look forward to continuing our existing collaborations with Mansfield and building on those partnerships, and expanding these collaborations to include Lock Haven. This potential integration would allow us to leverage our collective strengths for the benefit of our students and their success, and would create a synergy whose impact will be greater than the sum of its parts,” said President of Bloomsburg University Bashar Hanna.

“Our institutions combined have over 480 years of commitment and success in helping students and families achieve their dreams and goals and improve their lives through degree attainment. Leveraging our combined strengths would allow us to expand and improve that access to those affordable, life-changing opportunities,” said Pignatello.

“University integration presents an incredible opportunity for Mansfield University to build upon existing collaborations with Bloomsburg and Lock Haven,” said Mansfield University President Charles Patterson. “Creating a combined vision would allow the universities to align new and current degree programs, meet regional economic and workforce needs, and transform the delivery of higher education to better serve the students of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Collectively, the three universities currently serve nearly 14,000 students. The existing partnership between Lock Haven and Mansfield will add non-degree and stackable credentials in selected high-demand occupations to the program array, all in partnership with regional employers.

Any integration would also continue the shared services arrangement currently in place between Bloomsburg and Mansfield for human resources, accounts payable, and procurement services, and the partnership would be expanded to include Lock Haven.

In addition, an integration would help to meet demand where it exists, increase access to new markets, and foster enrollment growth.

As part of this process, the brand and identities of each institution would be respected.

These initial findings are only the beginning of an ongoing analysis and financial review that will continue through to a Board of Governors meeting in October. The ongoing process will be broadly consultative and will require the input of many stakeholders, including but not limited to students, faculty, staff, trustees, alumni, donors, supporters, community members, and other State System institutions.

While no final decision has been made yet, the possible partnerships of Mansfield, Lock Haven, and Bloomsburg could irrevocably change the future landscape of higher education in the state.