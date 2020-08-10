Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Lock Haven University, Susquehanna University, and Mansfield University TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grants, which provide students with opportunities for academic development.

The SSS grant is one of eight federal TRIO programs designed to help students achieve successful, meaningful postsecondary education results.

Lock Haven University received #338,971; Susquehanna University received $261,888; and Mansfield University received $275,105.

Professor Kim Lamar-Shelton, TRIO Director at Mansfield University, says that the grant award will help prepare students for success:

“Mansfield University is honored to receive the highly competitive TRIO Student Support Services federal grant award and will continue to meet the needs of its students with its effective programming,” Professor Lamar-Shelton said. “The TRIO Program will welcome its new participants next week to the 2020 Virtual TRIO Summer Bridge Program which will provide a jump start on their Mansfield University experience through various academic and social activities.”

Jonathan D. Green, President of Susquehanna University, highlighted the importance of the TRIO program for student development:

“Susquehanna is among the top 10% of colleges and universities for the return on investment of a degree. This award will make that transformative education a reality for many more deserving students. The TRIO program at Susquehanna University will enhance academic supports for eligible students as they prepare for careers and graduate programs.”

On the grant awards, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“I am proud to see these grants go to three exceptional universities in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District. Student Support Services grants play an important role in shaping our students and giving them the tools to be successful in their postsecondary endeavors. I look forward to seeing how these grants are put to good use to benefit our students at the university level and beyond.”