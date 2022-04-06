Lock Haven, Pa. — Two teams from Lycoming County are moving on to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals after placing first and third in their events at the state finals held April 2 at Lock Haven University.

The three teams are from Cochran Primary School (Williamsport Area School District), Schick Elementary School (Loyalsock Township School District) A and the Montgomery Area Public Library.

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students from kindergarten through college.

The World Finals will be held May 25-28 at Iowa State University.

Cochran Primary School placed first in the Division I category for “Life is a Circus." Coached by Amy Harpster and Kelly Campbell, the team includes members Mckay Campbell, Alexander Frank, Quinn Hamilton, Haddie Harpster, Addyson Harrison and Nate McClelland.

Montgomery Area Public Library placed first in the Division II category for “Escape VroOM,” a performance coached by Carrie Keiss-Hill. Team members include Cash Hill, Emily Miller, Parker Bennett, Madelyn Dieffenderfer, Curtis Preitz and Amelia Shrimp.

Schick Elementary placed third in the Division I category for "Escape VroOM," a performance coached by Qasim Mahmood and Laura Sands. Team members include Ismaeel Bin-Qasim Ibraheem Bin-Qasim, Aiden Flynn, Jude McHenry, Jane Sands and Serenity Springman.



