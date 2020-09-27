Milton, Pa. – The town of Milton will soon be getting a new Makerspace to help individuals–young and old– cultivate their skills and learn new techniques. TIME (The Improved Milton Experience) will operate the new Milton Makerspace.

A Makerspace is a place where community members gather to share resources, ideas, and knowledge. The space will offer programs for youth and adults in six main modules in downtown Milton: culinary arts, industrial arts, art and design, music, gaming, and tech lab.

“As we engage with businesses, school districts, and community members; we recognize the increasing need to fulfill the demand for skilled workforces in the STEAM industries. With the surge in demand for skilled STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) workers, it is important to educate and engage young people (and people of all ages for that matter) in STEAM related fields,” stated TIME Executive Director George Venios.

“Research shows that Makerspace programs heighten students’ school engagement as well as allow for creativity and exploration of interests while developing skills in collaboration and problem solving. This project aims to offer thousands of individuals the opportunity to discover their inner scientists, engineers and artists. Our goals for this project are two-fold. First, we seek to facilitate entrepreneurship, build positive attitudes toward science, and build critical thinking skills. Secondly, by providing Makerspaces for individuals to explore their interests in innovative technologies, we hope to better connect people to education and workforce development opportunities,” added Venios.

According to TIME President Amanda Craig Bradley, “The GSV MakerSpace concept began in June 2019 when the TIME Teen Leaders prepared a $50,000 grant application to the Degenstein Foundation for 'Miltonian and Riverside Park.' Degenstein trustees visited the project site with four TIME Teen Leaders leading the tour. The teens also gave the trustees an unplanned tour of the Jungle Teen Center, which was the first time they visited the site. The trustees were extremely impressed. They pointed out new ideas and offered the teens additional support to upgrade and improve their teen center programs.

The foundation awarded the grant request and further offered an additional $10,000 grant for Teen Center improvements. After extensive internet research of what other teen centers were doing nationwide – the “STEAM/Makerspace Movement” struck the teens' interest and thus became their current quest."

Recently the Degenstein Foundation provided an additional $25,000 grant toward the completion of the Milton Makerspace to serve as a regional Hub to support the development of other STEAM/Makerspace locations. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is hosting the effort to support multiple Makerspaces in the Susquehanna Valley.

GSVUW Senior Director of Community Impact Stacey Piecuch reports: “GSV United Way is excited about this new programming path for youth and young adults throughout our region. With the impact on non-profits and disrupted youth programming, COVID-19 has impacted our Regional Makerspace planning for 2020. We hope in the year ahead to find opportunity to continue that planning and work towards funding and inclusion partnerships for area teen centers and community partners.”

To house the six program modules, the Milton Makerspace is comprised of four program sites including the new Miltonian and Riverside Park, Chef’s Place – Boiardi Museum and Eatery, a new Tech Lab area, and the former Jungle Teen Center will become the Makerspace Gaming Center. The six program modules are Culinary Arts, Industrial Arts, Arts and Design, Music, Gaming, and Tech Lab.