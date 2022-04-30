Williamsport, Pa. -- The Hearst Foundations have awarded Lycoming College a grant total of $150,000 to support the retention of middle-income students. This two-year grant will be implemented for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years and will provide support to middle-income students as they move from their first to sophomore year.

This isn't the first scholarship offered by the organization. In 2015, the Hearst Foundations awarded a two-year, $125,000 grant for first-year students with the highest financial need.

This second Hearst grant expands support of a range of socioeconomic backgrounds, now targeting middle-income students. Recent data highlight barriers to retention for middle-income students, including the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hearst scholarships will help students and their families to overcome these barriers so that recipients can continue to pursue a Lycoming College education.

“Foundation grants have enabled the College to launch multiple initiatives that have enhanced the student experience, and grants from the Hearst Foundations are a prime example,” said Kent Trachte, Ph.D., president of Lycoming College. “Having invested significantly and successfully in access and retention of low-income students, Lycoming now plans to also focus on students from middle-income families. We are grateful for the Hearst Foundations’ generous grant in support of this initiative.”

A projected 80 students who meet socioeconomic and academic measures will receive supplemental financial aid over the two years of the grant. “The Hearst Foundations are delighted to continue to support students at Lycoming as they pursue their academic and career goals, as well as contribute in numerous ways to the betterment of the campus and community through their extracurricular activities,” said Sarah Mishurov, Hearst Foundations director of strategy and operations.

According to their website, the Hearst Foundations aim to identify and fund outstanding nonprofit organizations to ensure that people of all backgrounds in the United States have the opportunity to build healthy, productive, and inspiring lives. The Hearst Foundations have helped more than 6,000 organizations with 22,000 grants since its founding in 1946.

