Carlisle, Pa. – Now through February 28, 2021, customers at GIANT stores will be invited to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar to donate to local public schools' food programs. The initiative is aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of childhood hunger, and funding will be used to support programs such as covering student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, and building on-campus pantries.

The GIANT Company will match the first $1 million donated by customers.

Additionally, customers will also be able to convert their CHOICE points into a donation. For every 100 points converted into Grocery Dollars via the GIANT or MARTIN’S app, $1 will be donated to the initiative, and customers will still be able to use the grocery dollars for their own savings on their grocery bill. The GIANT Company will match every CHOICE point converted up to an additional $500,000.

“This school-based giving initiative, which builds on The GIANT Company’s long history of supporting both schools and local hunger relief efforts, is part of our continued commitment to connect families for a better future and build stronger communities,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, The GIANT Company. “Studies show how important a nutritious and balanced diet is to a child’s performance in school, and that’s why The GIANT Company wants to make sure every student can focus on learning, instead of wondering where their next meal will come from.”

According to Feeding America, 17 million children – 1 in every 4 kids – may not know where they will get their next meal. Research has also consistently demonstrated that good nutrition and ability to learn are intrinsically connected. School food programs are critical to ensuring many children receive regular meals and distribution of meals and backpack programs have continued throughout the pandemic and with remote learning.

Funds will be distributed to schools in March.