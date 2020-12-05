Williamsport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania College of Technology has sparked a new partnership with Terex Corp., which has donated $70,000 worth of equipment to the college. The items - a new crane engine and four drive axles - will be used for instruction in the college's heavy construction equipment technology and diesel technology programs.

Terex Corp. is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, parts, and service support for a broad range of industries including construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utilities, quarrying, and mining.

The donated equipment is a Cummins QSB 6.7 CM2350 B105 Tier 4 Final crane engine that features all of the latest fuel, electronic, and emission systems. It is fully functional and ready for use in courses ranging from fuel and electrical system diagnostics to disassembly and assembly. Currently, it is in use in the college’s Dyno Lab, where a physical load can be applied to study horsepower gain and loss.

The donated drive axles include steering and brake components. Students will be able to disassemble a differential, identify the components, explain power flow, and reassemble per OEM (original equipment manufacturer) specifications. The donation enables students to have a lab project that provides hands-on experience with steering and brake components, as opposed to theory only.

“I cannot stress how important this donation is to our school,” said John D. Motto, instructor of diesel equipment technology. “This is the latest and greatest technology that is out on the market today. Our students will benefit from this in so many different ways.”

“Terex Corporation’s support with these donations is invaluable to the development of our students and their hands-on education,” said Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations. “We are proud to have them as a new Corporate Tomorrow Makers partner and sincerely thank them for their immediate impact to the heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.”

“We are excited for this opportunity to bring leading technology to the classroom and support Pennsylvania College of Technology in building a skilled workforce,” said Lacy Juarez, talent acquisition specialist for Terex Corporation. “This equipment donation was a great opportunity to demonstrate one of our key values of citizenship by giving back while also supporting the future of our industry.”

With origins dating back to the 1930s, Terex Corp. designs, builds, and supports quality products used worldwide by a variety of industries. With a strong corporate culture focused on safety and values, Terex team members work around the globe, including in its manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.