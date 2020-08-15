Williamsport, Pa. -- Ten students embarking on their first semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology have been chosen as Built Environment Scholars (BE Scholars) in a program that rewards academic achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-related fields. As BE Scholars, each of the students received a scholarship ranging from $4,250 to $7,000.

The scholarships are funded by a million-dollar National Science Foundation grant in support of Penn College's STEM majors, such as construction and engineering.

"This year's cohort is the most diverse and inclusive group we've had the privilege of accepting into the BE Scholars program,” said Naim N. Jabbour, assistant professor of architectural technology and principal investigator for the NSF grant. “The selection committee was extremely impressed with the candidates and the 10 elected scholars.”

The 2020-21 BE Scholars and their majors are:

Architecture and sustainable design students:

Hunter W. Faulkner, of Smethport

Elaina M. Lawson, of Girard

Aidan J. Weissenberger, of Hightstown, New Jersey

Building construction technology students:

Adam Perez Jr., of Harrisburg

Lizeth V. Reyes-Becerra, of Erie

Civil engineering technology major:

Wyatt E. Bartley, of Williamsport

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology majors:

Jonah M. Hartman, of Jersey Shore

Lance R. Lines, of Towanda

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) design technology major:

Maggie J. Mangene, of Boalsburg

Surveying technology major:

Autumn N. Ankiewicz, of Tamaqua

“The selected scholars exemplify the essence and spirit of academic scholarship and excellence. The opportunity to engage students early on in career-oriented activities is paramount to their long-term success and development as productive professionals,” Jabbour added. “We look forward to welcoming these students to the BE Scholars program.”