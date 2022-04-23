Williamsport, Pa. — As Teacher Appreciation Week nears, the Williamsport Area School District is in the spotlight. All week long, May 2-6, the district will pay tribute to teachers and raise funds to support classroom innovation.

EQT corporation, a natural gas company headquartered in Pennsylvania, is partnering with the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) to put on the event.

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated across the nation every year during the first week of May to honor teachers and recognize “the lasting contributions they make,” according to the National Education Association.

WASDEF is inviting district families and its alumni community to honor teachers — both past and present — with a commemorative donation to its Teacher Mini-Grant Program, which annually provides teachers with an opportunity to receive $1,500 classroom grants to enhance curriculum and instruction.

Additionally, for teachers who receive donations in their honor, Amazon gift cards also will be given to them to support their classroom supply needs — which can be largely self-funded — for the 2022-2023 school year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.