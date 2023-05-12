Selinsgrove, Pa. — Susquehanna University is set to become one of the only area universities to offer a real estate major.

The Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University will offer a new real estate major beginning in the fall semester of 2023. The major will include opportunities to acquire various certifications that will give students a head start on their careers.

“Through program coursework and guaranteed internships, students majoring in real estate will be positioned to make strategic decisions to advance their professional careers as a commercial real estate investor, developer, or broker,” said James Pomykalski, associate professor of finance and analytics at Susquehanna University.

Students in this major will take courses specializing in various areas of real estate including law, strategy, finance and capital markets, and courses in taxation, professional sales, asset analysis and valuation, international business, government relations, and negotiations.

On top of their degree, students can earn a Bloomberg certification for market data analysis and real estate industry endorsements like the Urban Land Institute’s Foundations of Real Estate Certification and ARGUS Enterprise certification.

“Beyond professional credentials, Susquehanna’s real estate major will give students an advanced understanding of federal income tax principles, the laws that govern real estate transactions, and international business considerations,” Pomykalski said, “all of which will be guided by faculty who have both extensive scholarly and industry experience.”

The University is also introducing a new Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation major, which will be available starting in the fall semester of 2023.

