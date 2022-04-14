Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Susquehanna University and Delaware County Community College have announced the signing of a transfer agreement, which will allow qualified students to earn their bachelor’s degree at substantial tuition savings by transferring after earning their associate degree.

Through this partnership, qualified students also can receive merit-based scholarships of up to $32,000 a year, with an additional $5,000 scholarship available per year for students in Phi Theta Kappa, the college’s academic honor society.

The agreement, which waives the university’s application fees, also requires students complete an “intent to enroll” form with a Delaware County Community College transfer advisor prior to having earned 30 credits.

Interested students can apply by June 1 for fall semester enrollment or by Oct. 1 for spring semester enrollment this year. All scholarships may be renewed for up to four semesters for students earning an associate degree contingent upon students earning at least 30 credits each academic year at Susquehanna.

“There are few, if any, investments that have a greater impact on our nation than providing an affordable pathway to higher education, and the return on this investment is very real,” Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green said.

“On average, college graduates earn more than $1 million in lifetime income above those who do not complete college degrees, are more likely to remain employed in times of high unemployment, and are well prepared to be informed and engaged citizens. We look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for DCCC graduates who come to Susquehanna to complete their bachelor’s degrees in preparation for an even brighter future.”

“This agreement will offer significant opportunities for Delaware County Community College students who choose to transfer to Susquehanna University after completing their associate degree,” said Delaware County Community College President L. Joy Gates Black. “We are appreciative of all the work that has gone into making this agreement a reality and we are excited about what this will mean for our students and our communities.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.