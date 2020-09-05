Selinsgrove, Pa. -- The U.S. Department of Justice is providing Susquehanna University a grant totaling $299,328 to support the prevention and combating of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campus. The grant is distributed by the Office on Violence Against Women.

On the awarding of the grant, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“Universities and other institutions of higher education should be safe havens for our young people to learn and develop their character without fear of being victimized. This grant comes in recognition of the outstanding work Susquehanna University has done to keep its students safe from harm and these funds so generously awarded by the Department of Justice will help to bolster its efforts even further.”