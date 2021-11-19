Selinsgrove, Pa. — Susquehanna University has established a partnership with the University of Nicosia, Cyprus, that offers Susquehanna graduates an accelerated path to earn their Master of Business Administration degree.

As part of Susquehanna’s new 4+1 MBA, students who participate in a semester-long study-abroad program at the University of Nicosia, located in the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, can take coursework that concurrently counts toward an MBA.

After graduating from Susquehanna, they’ll take just one more year of courses to complete their MBA with the University of Nicosia. Their MBA program usually takes 18-months, while MBA programs in the U.S. typically require a two-year commitment.

Students who graduate from Susquehanna with a 2.5 GPA or higher can enroll in the MBA program at the University of Nicosia without taking the Graduate Management Admission Test, known as the GMAT.

“This is an excellent opportunity for students who are considering an advanced degree in business,” said Matthew Rousu, dean of Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business. “From business to biology to music, an MBA can be a valuable asset for students seeking to establish their own business, ascend into a leadership position or gain greater marketability in a competitive job market. This program has the additional benefit of being international, which is increasingly sought by many employers.”

The new cooperative program is open to all Susquehanna students regardless of major. Students who choose Cyprus for their cross-cultural experience also have the opportunity to pursue an international internship relevant to their field of study. Students who do not study abroad in Cyprus for a full semester can still pursue their MBA at the University of Nicosia through its 18-month program.

The University of Nicosia is ranked in the top 3% of universities worldwide, according to Times Higher Education rankings, and is a top-250 university in the European Union. Its business school, which is ranked No. 1 in Greece and Cyprus and in the Top 100 in the European Union, offers two MBA majors: business administration; and blockchain and digital currency.

Global Opportunities, Susquehanna’s award-winning study-abroad program, has had a longstanding relationship with the University of Nicosia, with more than 30 students studying there every year.

“This partnership capitalizes on our already successful relationship with the University of Nicosia,” said Scott Manning, dean of global programs at Susquehanna. “Cyprus is an ideal location for students seeking an international MBA program as it offers a unique mixture of Greek and Turkish influences and easy access to other Mediterranean countries, such as Italy, Greece and Spain, as well as Central Europe.”