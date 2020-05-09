Selinsgrove -- Registration is now open for nearly 50 online summer courses offered by Susquehanna University.

The courses are available to students in high school, current Susquehanna students, and students from other institutes of higher education.

Course credits vary from two to four credits in the fields of business, the arts, the humanities, and the natural and social sciences. Students can take online classes to start learning a new language, discover U.S. or European art history, explore programming, and more.

Samya Zain, associate professor and head of the Department of Physics, offers several online physics courses that mimic in-person classes almost perfectly, Zain said, by providing students with take-home lab kits or with computer programs to analyze video labs. Other labs require students to work with everyday items like balls, water, or mirrors.

“My online classes use labs identical to those being used in the in-person classes at Susquehanna,” Zain said. “Even though it is time-intensive to make these lab kits every-year, it is something that students need to experience physics in the real world.”

Offered specifically as an online summer master’s course, Current and Emerging Education Technology provides an overview of education technology and the support to integrate it — whether in an online, blended or face-to-face delivery model next fall.

“As teachers we are putting our knowledge of educational technology to work during the global pandemic,” said Christine Tiday, director of teacher interns and auxiliary programs in Susquehanna’s Department of Education. “We are providing teachers with hands-on experience and practical assignments, allowing them to infuse next year’s lessons with effective tech that gives students voice, engages learners and meets learning objectives.”

Sessions run seven and 14 weeks, with three sessions beginning May 18, June 15 and July 6. For a full listing of courses and to register, go here.