Selinsgrove, Pa. - The Fiske Guide to Colleges, a longstanding guide to the top 300-plus universities in the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland, recently highlighted Susquehanna University as an innovator and national leader in promoting socioeconomic diversity in its 38th edition.

The guide notes Susquehanna’s challenging academics, small class sizes and internship and research opportunities, as well as its volunteer opportunities, athletic teams, and access to study-abroad programs.

“Professors expect students to be active, visit during their office hours, and ask questions,” one student told the guide.

“Students are challenged to take initiative with their learning in a friendly, open environment,” said another.

The guide also recognizes the university's “prestigious business program” in the AACSB-accredited Sigmund Weis School of Business.

Also singled out are Susquehanna's Common Reading program, which has been highlighted by the New York Times, 3-2 engineering program and socioeconomic diversity — 99 percent of students receive financial aid.

Students testified on behalf of Susquehanna praised the university’s rich campus life and traditions like Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas Candlelight Service, and senior hike.

The Fiske Guide to Colleges is considered an authoritative source for college information by prospective students, parents, and high school counselors.

The guide's selection process is based on questionnaires given to current students and administrators, campus visits, and supplementary research from editorial staff.

The Fiske Guide to Colleges was originally compiled by Edward B. Fiske, who served as education editor of The New York Times for 17 years, and is updated annually by the Fiske editorial team.