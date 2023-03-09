Selinsgrove, Pa. — For years, Susquehanna University and the Chesapeake Conservancy have shared workspace at the Freshwater Research Institute. The two groups have collaborated with research and action to conserve and restore the Susquehanna River and surrounding watersheds. Now, the two organizations have formalized their cooperation.

With their formal partnership, Susquehanna U and the Conservancy will work together in these ways:

Providing research to local and state-level decisionmakers

Facilitating professional skill development for the next generation of conservationists

Support the restoration, prioritization, and research to meet sediment load reduction goals for the Chesapeake Bay

Integrate Susquehanna U students into research projects to analyze efficacy of ongoing restoration projects

Provide internship opportunities to Susquehanna U students

Implement and maintain restoration projects on campus, using them as teaching opportunities

“Susquehanna and the Conservancy have enjoyed working closely together in shared space at the Freshwater Research Institute,” said Matt Wilson, director of the FRI. “I look forward to deepening and expanding our relationship with them as we pursue our mutual goal of improving the health of the Susquehanna River watershed and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.”

The two organizations have collaborated over the years to support research, education, environmental remediation, and advocacy to improve the ecological health of the regional watershed, as well as the ways this work can be applied to restore the health of other nearby habitats.

“I truly believe that the Conservancy’s partnership with the FRI’s staff and students has helped launch a new chapter in Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts,” said Carly Dean, director of the Conservancy’s Chesapeake Tributaries Initiative. “Rooted in strong partnerships and data-driven decision-making, the Conservancy just launched our Chesapeake Tributaries Initiative to scale the approach bay-wide, based on what we’ve learned right here in central Pennsylvania.”

For the past six years, five members of the Conservancy’s staff have been hosted at Susquehanna’s FRI thanks to seed funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The pilot program brought together dozens of partners to restore local streams using the Conservancy’s precision conservation approach that was tested in the field by Susquehanna’s faculty and students. Together, the organizations have scaled the program to six Pennsylvania counties; secured partnerships with over 60 organizations; worked with over 75 students on data collection and processing; had over 50 student-led conference presentations; and attracted over $25 million in private, state, and federal funding to implement the strategy, with restoration completed or underway on 162 farms along 56 streams.

Restoring the Chesapeake Bay's 100,000 small tributaries is key to restoring the watershed as a whole. The watershed's land-to-water ratio is 14:1, the largest of any of the large enclosed coastal water bodies in the world. With such a vast area of land draining into a comparatively small amount of water, it is estimated that stringing together many projects is the best way to see improvements in fish, insect, and other wildlife habitats.

