Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University's Department of Communications was ranked Number 10 in the United States by Learn.com.

The ranking cited the quality and hands-on experience it offers students, particularly through internship opportunities and extracurricular activities.

Susquehanna’s Department of Communications offers five majors: advertising and public relations; broadcasting; communication studies; journalism and digital content; and sports media.

In addition to coursework that spans writing to digital media, students can also participate in résumé-building extracurricular activities, including writing or handling advertising for The Quill, hitting the airwaves on WQSU or gaining valuable public relations experience through Susquehanna’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America.

“We’re pleased that our communications program has been recognized for the work we do in preparing our graduates for successful careers amid the rapid growth and evolution in the field of communications,” said Craig Stark, professor and chair of the Department of Communications. “Our graduates go on to careers in broadcasting, public relations, advertising, sports media, and more, and we believe the foundational skills they acquire at Susquehanna propels them toward their professional achievement.”

Learn.org has been helping students research potential schools, degrees and careers since 2003.