Selinsgrove/Williamsport, Pa. -- The Princeton Review, which chooses college recommendations based on extensive surveys of over 100,000 college students, has published their 29th annual college rankings. Only 14% of the 3,000 four-year colleges in the U.S. are featured in the Princeton rankings, and this year both Susquehanna University and Lycoming College made the cut.

Susquehanna University was praised for building strong leaders and independent thinkers while investing in the success of students. In survey responses, students pointed to Susquehanna's variety of academic programs and specifically praised the creative writing program, music education, and science departments.

Students also praised the cross-cultural immersion they receive through the Global Opportunities program, which offers various off-campus educational programs in both domestic and international locales. Susquehanna was one of the first universities in the U.S. to require a cross-cultural experience and scholarly reflection for every student.

One senior shared, “I believe that every young adult should have access to a cross-cultural experience, and I value Susquehanna for making such an experience a priority for its students.”

Susquehanna has also been recognized as a top "Green College," meaning that the university emphasizes healthy and sustainable on-campus experiences, overall environmental responsibility, and preparing students to work in a "green" economy. The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education gave Susquehanna a bronze certification, the Sierra Club has listed Susquehanna as a "Cool School," and Susquehanna was the first university in Pennsylvania to become an affiliate of Bee Campus USA.

Lycoming College, which also made the list, has met its enrollment target for this academic year despite the challenges of COVID-19. A new class of 340 students continues to benefit from in-person instruction, and the college has seen an increase in domestic students of color to 40%.

The three most recent classes recruited to the College have been defined by a growth in students from outside Pennsylvania, a greater percentage of students from the top decile of their high school classes, and greater diversity.

“We are excited with the progress that we have made at Lycoming in recruiting classes each year that are more national, more diverse, and demonstrate stronger academic credentials,” said Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College. “These results flow directly from investments that we have made in academic programs, facilities, and scholarships that were funded in part by the most successful fundraising campaign in the College’s history. Partnerships with charter schools and other access organizations have also enabled us to recruit talented students from the full mosaic of the American college-age population.”

In the profile, Lycoming College is praised for its interdisciplinary programs, engaging faculty, and tight-knit community with students, commenting that “faculty and administration work hard to customize the… college experience to each student’s needs,” and that the “small and intimate campus” helps the student body feel “like a family.” Students also point out the vibrant student life with “volunteer opportunities, employment opportunities [and] events with speakers on relevant societal topics [as well as] programs to develop leadership [skills].”

The Princeton Review's "Best 396" profiles of each college can be found in the printed book and online at www.princetonreview.com.